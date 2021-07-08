Resonant to Host 'Breaking Through the Noise of 5G in Europe' Webinar Series

Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss the Current State of Next Generation Wireless Technologies, 5G in Europe, and Implications for European Consumers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, will host a two-part "Breaking Through the Noise of 5G in Europe" webinar series on July 20 and 22, 2021. The educational webinars will feature industry experts who will discuss the evolution from 1G to 5G, drivers of 5G adoption, the continued role of 4G, next-generation Wi-Fi and the technologies that enable 'true' 5G, with particular emphasis on the status of 5G in Europe.

The two-part event will feature a panel of industry veterans with extensive backgrounds at companies such as Broadcom, Apple, Microsoft, the Wi-Fi Alliance, Qorvo and Skyworks, among others.

The two-part webinar will take place as follows:

Expert Insights on Unlocking the Potential of 5G in Europe

This introductory webinar is targeted to those wanting to learn the basics behind 5G and the technology enabling its deployment from a panel of leading industry experts.

Date:Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/resn/resn1/1764312

The Technology Enabling Europe's Transition to 5G

This advanced webinar is targeted to those who have an understanding or want to learn more about the RF Front End, which will focus more on the technical specifics behind the enablement of 5G.

Date:Thursday, July 22, 2021

Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/resn/resn2/1765616

To register for either or both events, you can use the respective links above.

Live audio webcasts of the "Breaking Through the Noise of 5G in Europe" series will be accessible via the webcast links above. A replay for each of the "Breaking Through the Noise of 5G in Europe" series will be accessible via the webcast links above, or via the Company's investor relations website at www.resonant.com.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant's WaveX Design Technology

Resonant creates designs for difficult RF frequency bands and modules that meet challenging and complex 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB RF front-end requirements. Using WaveX, Resonant's designs have the potential to be developed in half the time and manufactured at a lower cost than traditional approaches. WaveX is a suite of proprietary algorithms, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enables Resonant to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions.

Resonant delivers rapid design simulations to its customers, which they manufacture in their captive fabs or have manufactured by one of Resonant's foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) technologies with the performance of higher cost manufacturing methods like Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW).

Resonant's WaveX delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, Resonant's simulations model fundamental material and structure properties, which makes integration with foundry and fab customers much more intuitive, because they speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

