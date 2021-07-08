Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K ISIN: SE0000872095 Ticker-Symbol: B6E 
Tradegate
07.07.21
17:20 Uhr
16,060 Euro
+0,365
+2,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,94016,12512:00
16,00016,05012:00
PR Newswire
08.07.2021 | 10:22
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2021 results

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 July, at 08:00 CEST, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) will publish its report for the second quarter 2021. Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 13:00 CEST. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46 8 566 426 92 (Direct)

UK: +44 3 333 009 260 (Direct)

US: +1 631 913 1422 PIN: 83892913#

Click here to go to the live webcast

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same link.

About Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2020, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information, please contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations
+46 733 666 599
paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Maria Kruse, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
+46 767 248 830
maria.kruse@sobi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q2-2021-results,c3381972

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3381972/1442619.pdf

Invitation '" Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2021 results

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.