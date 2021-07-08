- (PLX AI) - BMW says investigation found no suspicion of unlawful defeat devices against BMW Group.
- • Board of Management of BMW AG has agreed to a settlement proposed by the European Commission that will bring these proceedings to an end
- • Despite the Commission dropping most of its charges, this approach resulted in a fine of 372.8 million euros
- • BMW says it never considered reduced, illegal emission control
- • The fine now issued by the European Commission pertains to discussions between automotive manufacturers that took place around ten years ago
- • From the BMW Group perspective, the talks were aimed at creating a customer-friendly AdBlue filling infrastructure to support an effective exhaust gas treatment system, the company says
- • BMW says these discussions had no influence whatsoever on the company's product decisions
BMW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de