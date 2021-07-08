The 200-acre solar plant is located in the Kheragarh district of Agra. It benefits from a 25-year, fixed-tariff power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited.From pv magazine India Jakson Group, a Noida-headquartered energy solutions company, has announced the commissioning of a 50 MW solar power plant, despite the pandemic. The plant is spread over a 200-acre area in the Kheragarh District of Agra in the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh. It was built with an investment of INR 250 crore. The solar plant benefits from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), which ...

