Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (9/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) ("Amasten" or the "Company") has breached the Takeover Rules for Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Takeover Rules") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 1,000,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Amasten, in connection with its disclosure of a public takeover offer to the shareholders in SSM Holding AB (publ) on October 14, 2020, breached item II.3 in combination with I.4 of the Takeover Rules by not including detailed information about the offer while at the same time making such information available on the Company's website and, thereby, in a discriminatory manner. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005479