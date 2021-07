Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Proposed Issue of US$470,000,000 1.638 Per Cent. Bonds

Proposed Issue of US$470,000,000 1.638 Per Cent. Bonds

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Proposed Issue of US$470,000,000 1.638 Per Cent. Bonds

For details, please visit:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559946/E_Pricing_Announcement_20210708__ID_4bf78c8e9738.pdf