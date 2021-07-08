A consortium led by The Mobility House has installed its first storage facility comprising both used and new Renault ZOE batteries in France, thus growing the network of such storage facilities in Europe.From pv magazine Germany The premiere was made possible by Munich-based company The Mobility House, which specializes in the use of second-life batteries and vehicle-to-grid applications. Together with its partners Mobilize, which belongs to the Renault group, the Banque des Territoires and the Ecological Transport Modernization Fund, which is managed by the investment manager Demeter, it set ...

