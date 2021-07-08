Picton Property Income Ltd - 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

08 July 2021

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Further to the announcement of preliminary results on 27 May 2021, Picton can confirm that the interactive pdf of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021 is now available on the Company's website.

In addition, the 2021 Sustainability Report has just been published, which is also available on the Company's website. This report shows good progress against identified sustainability priorities and in particular amore than 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions relative to the 2016 baseline. Currently Picton is developing its pathway to achieving net zero carbon emissions, in line with the Better Buildings Partnership framework.

www.picton.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations

