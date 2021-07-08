A 63 MWp solar project has been completed in the Philippines by Modern Energy Management (MEM) for AC Energy. The Gigasol project is part of the latter's plan to roll out 5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025.The 63 MWp solar project is located in the Luzon region of the Philippines and has been exporting power to the grid since April 25, 2021. MEM provided engineering, design, and construction services, alongside its Filipino partner, Sidcore Consulting. "The Gigasol project is another step toward AC Energy's goal of reaching 5,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2025," said Anabele ...

