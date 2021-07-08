Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of General Meeting

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

8 July 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN OR ANY EEA STATE (OTHER THAN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA WHERE THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES MAY BE LEGALLY MARKETED) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

At the Company's General Meeting held on 8 July 2021 all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld 1. (Ordinary Resolution) To grant the Directors authority to allot up to 150 million New Shares in the period to 31 December 2022. 57,064,301 99.2% 438,167 0.8% 57,502,468 36,194 2. (Special Resolution) To disapply the pre-emption rights in respect of the New Shares. 56,939,136 99.0% 556,093 1.0% 57,495,229 43,433 3. (Ordinary Resolution) To amend the Company's investment policy as set out in the circular. 57,421,370 99.9% 80,207 0.1% 57,501,577 37,085

Notes:

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

At the date of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 140,423,291.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Circular to Shareholders dated 14 June 2021, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with LR9.6.2R and LR9.6.3R, copies of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3170 8733

info@frostrow.com

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

