Phyto Extractions Inc.: Phyto Extractions' RV Visits Retailers in Cross-Country Tour

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions, "Phyto" or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Phyto Extractions' is known for its iconic concentrate product - Shatter and brand success as it was built during the legacy or "grey" market era. Shatter is Phyto's newest product line to launch in the Canadian medical and adult-use markets, hitting shelves first in BC in D Bubba and Pink Kush varieties with single-source starting material provided by a local licensed cultivator.

Available in three high THC potency strains including: Blue Gorilla OG, Pink Kush and D Bubba, all Phyto Extractions shatter is extracted and processed in a controlled laboratory environment to prevent contaminants, living up to the brand's promise of offering products that are free of additives and synthetic fillers. The initial quantities purchased by the BCLDB sold out in two days in British Columbia.

In October, 2020 Phyto Extractions' marketing & sales team initiated a project with the intention of building relationships and offering support to licensed cannabis retailers across the country. With successful grassroots marketing strategies and community-building during the brand's legacy market era, and with many retailers facing lockdown restrictions impacting their businesses, the team set out on a cross-country RV tour to bring product knowledge directly to retail managers and budtenders in a safe way, respecting all provincial guidelines along the journey. During the RV's first run, Phyto's sales team visited 158 licensed cannabis retailers from British Columbia to Ontario.

This summer, as Phyto Extractions' shatter SKUs hit shelves in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and soon to launch in Alberta and Ontario, Phyto's team embarked on its second RV tour, named "The Shatter Run", this time leaving from Ontario en-route back to its home-base in BC. The tour commenced on June 21 and visited Shiny Bud retail locations from Toronto to Windsor where the team was interviewed for a podcast hosted by Mike Elkin aka TheCannaBrokr. From there, the Shatter Run continued by visiting retailers around Ontario and activating outside of Sessions locations in Waterloo, Windsor, Sarnia, Aurora, Wasaga and Timmins.

Two months will be spent on the road; connecting and building relationships with retail managers and staff, providing education and in-store visual merchandising displays to enhance brand awareness and encourage product sell-through.

The goal is to visit 250+ retailers by August, 2021. As of July 7, 160 retailers (corporate, franchise and independent) have been visited from Ontario to Manitoba. From Manitoba the team will travel to Calgary, arriving on July 10, or 7/10, the 4/20 for "dabbers" or cannabis concentrates celebration.

"As a retailer myself, I believe that brand success stems partly from in-person connection. This is imperative from brand to retailer personnel, particularly when it comes to the concentrates category. The winning formula lies in Phyto's quality, consistent products, iconic legacy brand, passionate team and superior support.

I applaud our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to deliver this first-class experience to even the single store, in remote communities. We believe that Phyto is still the people's brand and a favourite Canadian legacy that will continue to live on.' said Michael Forbes, CEO, Phyto Extractions Inc.

To learn more about the Phyto Extractions team, please watch the following video: https://youtu.be/mtC9QicyeuI

About Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

