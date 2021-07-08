Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a precious metals production and exploration company, today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

A total of 134,474,428 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 85.50% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favour of all of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at seven (7);



The members elected to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year were: Alberto Morales;

Luis da Silva;

Simon Griffiths;

Robert Buchan;

Peter Gundy;

Grant Angwin; and

Fraser Buchan;



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year; and



The Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of $14.75 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonne per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce silver doré bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com

Company Contact

Luis da Silva

Chief Executive Officer

ir@andeanpm.com

T: +1 437 886 1033

Media Contact N.A.

Daniel Weinerman

Director National Capital Markets

dweinerman@national.ca

T: 416 848 1715

Media Contact Eur.

Oliver Lamb

Consultant

Tavistock

andean@tavistock.co.uk

T: +44 20 7920 3150

