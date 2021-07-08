Simon Sinek, TED rockstar and bestselling business author, to join Mendix World 2021 as Keynote Speaker

- Sinek, whose TED talk "How great leaders inspire action" is TED's second most-watched presentation, brings his unique blend of expertise and motivational insight to world's largest low-code conference

- Sinek's insights on transformational team building and leadership skills are inspiring for makers of all types as they assemble solutions that address business's urgent need for digitalization in a post-pandemic world

- Registration is free for the three-day virtual conference that kicks off on September 7

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that bestselling author and global business consultant Simon Sinek will be a keynote speaker at Mendix World 2021 , the largest low-code event of the year. Sinek's insights as an internationally renowned speaker and author of three New York Times bestselling books on inspiration, business, and entrepreneurship bring added depth to this year's conference theme, "Makers, Assemble."

Sinek will share compelling insights for leaders seeking to build or maintain exceptional teams. And, in a business environment marked by massive disruption and continuous change, Sinek's unique approach is renowned for inspiring enterprises and millions of makers to thrive by elevating iterative improvement and passionate engagement - playing "the infinite game" - over the less sustainable "finite" metrics of winning and losing.

Revealing the hidden rules governing today's business environment

In addition to his TEDx Talk, "How great leaders inspire action," the second-most popular TED talk of all time with more than 55 million viewers, Sinek has spoken at the UN Global Compact Leadership Summit and presented his ideas to numerous U.S. federal agencies. Sinek has consulted for global enterprises including Ernst & Young, JetBlue Airways, the Wall Street Journal, and the Walt Disney Co.

Describing himself as an unshakeable optimist, Sinek recently launched a book imprint, Optimism Press, under the auspices of his longtime publisher, Portfolio Books, a division of Penguin Random House. His latest bestseller is 2019's The Infinite Game, which guides readers on how to thrive in a business environment marked by massive disruption, uncertain rules, and continuous change.

Two visionaries, one moderated discussion, untold number of ideas

At Mendix World on Thursday, September 9, Sinek will sit down for a moderated discussion with Johan den Haan, chief technology officer at Mendix. Den Haan has led the Mendix research and development team from its earliest days building the cloud-native, model-driven software development platform. Today, industry experts have recognized Mendix as the visionary leader in enterprise low-code development.

"Inspiration, execution, and permission to fail fast and iterate are vital ingredients that ensure successful application outcomes," said den Haan. "Sinek's deep understanding of game theory and his characterization of 'infinite games' is relevant for all kinds of makers and strategists, especially in a rapidly evolving field like low-code. The very idea of Mendix from the beginning has been to create a sustainable platform that drives a paradigm shift in how software is built and utilized. It's a long-term vision that meshes well with the idea of an 'infinite game,' where the innovation never ends. I'm looking forward to a lively discussion with Simon that I think our whole community will find inspiring."

About Mendix World

Mendix World 2021 is on track to be the largest worldwide gathering of low-code experts, technology pioneers, business leaders, industry analysts, and software developers who will share their first-hand experiences tackling enterprise digitalization using low-code software development. Thousands of individuals interested in a wide range of digital solutions across multiple economic sectors will be able to choose between live Q&As, learning tracks, demonstrations, and small group gatherings of solution architects, business strategists, and IT experts attending this year's three-day-long virtual conference.

Register for Mendix World

Early registration will ensure that attendees are up-to-date about speaker announcements and other key news heading into the conference as it happens. For more information about Mendix World and to register, please visit Mendix World 2021 Registration .

Connect with Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance. Mendix World is the premiere low-code event of the year, attracting nearly 10,000 Mendix enthusiasts and from every business segment.

Press Inquiries

Sara Black

sara@bospar.com

(213) 618-1501

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director Global Communications

Mendix

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/440429/Mendix_Logo.jpg