ARISE IIP has issued a call for tenders to develop a 390 MW PV plant coupled with a 200 MWh storage system. Interested companies have until July 20 to register their interest.Developers of large-scale solar projects are being called upon by ARISE IIP to register their interest for the development of a 390 MW PV plant, a 200 MWh battery energy storage system, and a 161 KvA sub-station. The project will either be financed by the ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), a developer and operator of industrial ecosystems across Africa, via an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...