Continues growth of greenfield developments as part of US$2B European expansion

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has broken ground on two greenfield campuses in Berlin and Warsaw. The development of these sites is part of the company's US$2B European expansion and will provide hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises with best-in-class hyperscale data center campuses in two sought after EU regions. This is the second German campus for the company and the first in Poland.

Berlin Data Center Campus

Located in Brandenburg Park, this 250,000 square foot (24,000 square meters) campus (BER1) will be comprised of two 16MW state-of-the-art data centers offering a combined 32MW of critical IT load once fully developed. The first phase, scheduled for completion in early 2022, will include 8MW of IT capacity.

As part of the company's environmental sustainability program, Vantage will offer customers renewable energy options at the campus to reduce their carbon emissions. BER1 will use a highly efficient cooling system with outside air economization and will have the ability to connect into district heating schemes to reuse waste heat. The campus will also feature on-site solar energy generation for non-critical areas, EV charging stations, maximized green space and underground drainage to manage runoff into local waterways.

Warsaw Data Center Campus

This 390,000 square foot (36,000 square meters) campus (WAW1) will be comprised of two state-of-the-art data centers. The first facility will include 16MW of capacity and the second facility will include 32MW of capacity, offering a combined 48MW of critical IT load once fully developed. The first phase, scheduled for delivery in early 2022, will include 8MW of IT capacity.

This campus will also offer customers renewable energy options and will feature hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economization and EV charging stations, along with amenities such as customizable workspaces, secure storage and multiple meeting space options.

"The groundbreakings of Berlin and Warsaw are yet another testament to Vantage's rapid global growth and industry-leading time-to-market strategy," said Antoine Boniface, president of Europe at Vantage Data Centers. "In the past six months alone, Vantage's significant progress of our greenfield developments in Berlin, Warsaw, Zurich and Frankfurt has proven that we are prepared to deploy premier hyperscale facilities at industry-leading speed in order to best serve the needs of our customers."

Vantage has made significant investments in Europe since it first entered the continent in February 2020, including the acquisitions of Etix Everywhere and Next Generation Data. In addition to Berlin and Warsaw, Vantage now has operational campuses in Frankfurt and Cardiff and will open a campus later this year in Zurich, which is currently under development. To support the company's ongoing expansion and rapid growth, Vantage has continued to strengthen its European leadership team with the additions of Nick Haslehurst, chief financial officer, Europe; Christophe Strauven, senior vice president, treasurer; Robert Mcghie, senior vice president, construction; and Szab Gall, vice president, associate general counsel.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across six markets in North America and six markets in Europe, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005145/en/

Contacts:

