Chubb Lithium drill program extends pegmatite dyke along strike and depth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") would like to provide final drill results from its drilling activities in Quebec at its Chubb Lithium Project.

Chubb Lithium Project

On the Chubb Lithium Project ("Chubb"), Great Thunder completed 15 diamond drill holes totalling 2,283 metres. Assays have been received from a total of 423 samples from all drill holes. Highlights of the results received to date include 1.48% Li 2 O over 12.7m and 1.16% Li 2 O over 9.8m at the Main Dyke (see Table 1). These are the widest and highest-grade intercepts to date where thickening of the Main Dyke is appearing to extend south along strike and at depth.

Table 1. Highlights received to date from the Chubb Lithium project drill program. Lengths are downhole.

Weighted average Hole number UTM E UTM N From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O % Rb ppm Ta ppm 21-CH-04 280659 5354745 32.3 34.6 2.3 2.34 710.6 28.2 21-CH-05 280678 5354700 59.5 64.2 4.7 0.67 1877 53.8 21-CH-06 280708 5354626 70.2 76.9 6.7 1.09 1334 35.3 21-CH-07 280727 5354580 68.2 78 9.8 1.16 1218 20.3 21-CH-15 280749 5354568 107.3 120 12.7 1.48 1586 34.8

All the assays were performed by ALS Laboratory of Val d'Or using Na 2 O fusion and ALS's super traces ICP-MS methodology.

The Chubb Lithium project is located in the prolific La Corne pegmatite field located km north of Val d'Or, QC (Figure 1). The La Corne pegmatite field is host to North American Lithium's deposit with reported proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li 2 O and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li 2 O (http://na-lithium.com/projects/). The La Corne pegmatite field also hosts the Authier Lithium Deposit of Sayona Mining which is estimated to contain measured and indicated resources of 17.18 Mt grading 1.01% Li 2 O and inferred resources of 3.76Mt grading 0.98% Li 2 O (https://www.ree.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/dossiers/3211-16-020/3211-16-020-16.pdf).





Figure 1: Chubb Property location within the Lacorne pegmatite field

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/89747_a222fae6741c3ba7_002full.jpg

To date three parallel pegmatitic dykes oriented south southeast are located on the Property, namely the Main Dyke, Dyke 2 and Dyke 3. Eight holes were completed on the Main Dyke, 5 holes were completed on Dyke 2 and 2 holes were completed on Dyke 3.





Figure 2: 2021 Spring Drill Results of Main Dyke at Chubb Lithium Property, Quebec

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/89747_a222fae6741c3ba7_003full.jpg

Commentary

"We are extremely pleased with the lithium results from our Phase 1 drill program at the Chubb Property," said CEO Blair Naughty. "Drilling has not only confirmed historical results but has improved on the grade and width from Great Thunder's drill program completed in 2017. This round's best drill hole ended in mineralization and could not go further due to weather conditions. Winter weather will enable our drillers to continue drilling the extension of this area. We look forward to analyzing the results and moving forward with a Phase 2 program in this prolific lithium camp."

Potential Spinout of Lithium Projects

Additionally, the Company would like to update its shareholders about the potential transfer of its Canadian lithium exploration projects to a new subsidiary that was previously announced in a news release dated October 21st, 2020. The Company's corporate team is obtaining legal and tax advice on spinning out its lithium assets for existing shareholders. Great Thunder can provide no assurance that the proposed spinout will take place as it would be subject to several conditions that include Board approval, satisfying the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") listing requirements, the assessment of legal and tax ramifications, determining final details of the transaction, receipt of all regulatory approvals, any required shareholder approval, the availability of financing for the new subsidiary, and market conditions. The Company will provide further details if and when available in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend and the La Corne pegmatite field in Quebec and the New Found Gold trend in Newfoundland. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Fenelon Camp next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

