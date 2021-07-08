Whitechapel Holdings, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC:DKSC), Signs an Exclusive Distribution Deal with BioSea Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Whitechapel Holdings Inc. (WCH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC), has signed an exclusive distribution deal with one of the most exciting manufacturers of all-natural organic seaweed-based products. Founder Dr. Hugh Butler says, "Seaweed has been eaten by humans for millennia. Seaweed is not just good food, but food for health. Seaweed is full of vitamins and minerals; it has health benefits like reduction in inflammation, blood pressure reduction, building immunity."

The BioSea Health line of products includes Pacific Seamoss, a product that has been remarkably effective during a period pain trial that had over 140 participants which reported remarkable outcomes. Pacific Seamoss is also proving effective for Arthritic and joint pain.

Whitechapel CEO Christopher Haigh stated: "When we were introduced to BioSea Health by our colleagues at Whitechapel Australia, we knew very little about the health and wellness benefits of seaweed and sea moss. It's rich in minerals and vitamins, it's good for the gut, and above all else, it reinforces the immune system, which is of paramount importance in today's world. We couldn't be happier to be associated with a world-class company like BioSea Health and look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship."

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging Health and Wellness space with a focus on all-natural and organic products.

