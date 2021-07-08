Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update

Cielo Is on Target to Complete Next Steps

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Aldersyde and Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facilities. Cielo is currently focused on three immediate initiatives at the properties:

Desulphurization at Aldersyde facility Continuous designed production of 24,000 liters per day at Aldersyde facility Development and build out of the Company's new 100% owned Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facility.

On May 23, 2021, the desulfurization equipment began to arrive at its facility in Aldersyde. The equipment is needed for Cielo to reduce the sulphur content to below 15 parts per million (ppm), a priority next step. In conjunction with this equipment being delivered, Cielo has retained several qualified engineers (processing, chemical, mechanical and operations) as well as the University of Calgary's engineering department, to work with Cielo's team to complete this initiative. Cielo has now begun commissioning this process and hope to have it in full operations in the near future. Once completed, Cielo hopes to have a high-quality diesel product with less than 15 ppm and capitalize on the increasing price per liter which now stands at above $2.00/liter.

As of June 26, 2021, Cielo is pleased to announce that the Aldersyde plant has been producing diesel from the distillate storage tank. During this commissioning it was important to make sure all the new equipment worked with the existing process. Cielo is pleased to announce we have now started to build up the designed capacity of 24,000 liters per day. Over a 10-day period Cielo produced approximately 53,000 liters of diesel, recently with one full day of 23,598 liters. On July 2, 2021, Cielo began making distillate from wood waste and is now operating on a full-time continuous basis. As with the commissioning of the diesel process, it is important to start slowly and make sure all the new equipment works with the full design process. In the past 3 days, Cielo has produced approximately 15,100 liters of distillate and is seeing increases in numbers regularly.

Don Allan, CEO of Cielo, stated, "We are having a great start to the summer and are seeing the fruits of our labor come together. We have been installing numerous engineering upgrades to operate continuously to make high-quality renewable diesel and we are excited to announce that this is now being accomplished. We have worked very hard to get to continuous flow and we have now achieved that. Our next objective is to commission the desulfurization process, which has begun."

The Company is also pleased with the initial work begun at the new corporate facility in Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan). The initial steps are to complete the necessary permitting, site design and move forward with engineering.

Mr. Allan further commented, "With completion of these milestones, Cielo will be in a position to begin to see revenue at our Aldersyde facility as the company begins ongoing production and subsequently see consistent revenue growth from the Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facility once completed. The completion of these two corporate facilities lays the foundation to build out multiple facilities under the same modular model and as such potentially see exuberant growth over the next 12 to 36 months. We are also very excited to be participating in the sod turning ceremony of the Dunmore facility on Thursday, July 8th."

Cielo remains committed to meeting its corporate objectives and expects to do so on or before the scheduled timelines. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled and/or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture renewal fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

