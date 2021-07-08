Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change
London, July 8
8 July 2021
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Directorate Change
The Board announces that Dr David Holbrook retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today. It is further announced that following his retirement Sarah Bates has succeeded him as Chair of the Nominations Committee and also as the Senior Independent Director.
