Donnerstag, 08.07.2021
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
08.07.2021
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change

London, July 8

8 July 2021

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Dr David Holbrook retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today. It is further announced that following his retirement Sarah Bates has succeeded him as Chair of the Nominations Committee and also as the Senior Independent Director.

For further information please contact:

Mark PopeFrostrow Capital LLP020 3 008 4913
