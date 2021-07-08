Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its partner Tocvan Ventures Corp. ("Tocvan") has reported assays from 6 holes completed on its 20-hole (2,500 metres) Phase II reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Pilar Gold and Silver Project, Sonora, Mexico. Tocvan is in year two of a five-year option agreement with Colibri to earn an initial 51% ownership of the Pilar Gold-Silver Project. For full details of the agreement see Colibri's news release dated September 24th, 2019.

Highlights and discussion of the assay results as reported by Tocvan are as follows:

JES-21-47

47.3 meters at 0.75 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface to 47.3 meters Including 12.2 meters at 1.1 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag from surface to 12.2 meters Also 19.8 meters at 1.06 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag from 27.5 to 47.3 meters Including 3.1 meters at 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag from 44.2 to 47.3 meters

from surface to 47.3 meters

JES-21-44

44.2 meters at 0.41 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) from 10.7 to 54.9 meters Including 7.6 meters at 1.7 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag from 47.3 to 54.9 meters



Discussion of Results

Complete assay results from the 6 holes are reported in the table below and the locations of the 6 holes are highlighted on the drill hole plan map (Figure 1). JES-21-44 was planned to test the 4-Trench Extension target and intersected a broad low-grade zone from 10.7 to 54.9m of 0.41 g/t Au, including a higher-grade section of 7.6m of 1.7g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag (see Table 1). Historic results from drill hole N-12 intersected 4.5m of 1.42 g/t Au, 40m to the east of JES-21-44. JES-21-47 was planned to test southeast along the Main Zone Trend 100m from drill hole JES-20-32. The hole also tested 60m down-dip of historic hole JES-18-03, which intersected 13.5m of 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag (Figure 2). Hole JES-21-47 intersected a broad zone of mineralization from surface to 47.3m of 0.75 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag with a higher-grade interval of 3.1m of 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag.

Figure 1. Planview Map of Phase II Drill Program Update



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4269/89763_57349cd884a45bc3_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross-Section of Drill Hole JES-21-47



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4269/89763_57349cd884a45bc3_002full.jpg

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4269/89763_table.jpg

*Insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths. All widths reported are core length. Gold equivalent ("AuEq") is calculated using metal prices of $1,700/oz gold and $18/oz silver.

ABOUT THE PILAR PROPERTY:

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 19,200 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 1.5 m @ 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

): 17,700m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed or planned for 2021. The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri. The Company has four additional projects, Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures-(CSE: TOC)), El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project , Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and the Diamante Gold & Silver Project (earn-in agreements with Silver Spruce Resources - (TSXV: SSE)) are also currently being actively advanced.

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

