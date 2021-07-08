Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021
WKN: A2QL1S ISIN: SE0015382155 
Frankfurt
08.07.21
08:02 Uhr
0,314 Euro
-0,019
-5,71 %
Eurocine Vaccines presented at BOS Virtual 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 July 2021, CEO Hans Arwidsson gave a presentation at BOS, Biotech Outsourcing Strategies, Virtual 2021, which is an event arranged by Bio2Business Ltd., London. The event, which took place between 29 June and 1 July, brought together stakeholders in pharmaceutical outsourcing to share experiences and develop new business relationships.

The presentation, where CEO Hans Arwidsson described the development of a chlamydia vaccine, had the title "Build a fruitful relationship in BioTech - A case of how to create a successful outsourcing partnership between a vaccine developer and a CDMO, Eurocine Vaccines, and Biovian", and was held together with Magnus Gustafsson, Biovian.

Read more about the presentation =>

See the presentation here =>

CONTACT:

Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA

CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com

+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines-presented-at-bos-virtual-2021,c3382318

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3382318/1442906.pdf

Eurocine Vaccines presented at BOS Virtual 2021

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/i/bos-virtual,c2934779

BOS Virtual

© 2021 PR Newswire
