Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Channels as Add-Ons on YouTube TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that three of their most popular channels are now available on YouTube TV as optional add-ons. YouTube TV is a live television streaming service with more than 3 million current subscribers. Cinedigm's trio of premium networks that launched include family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.

Cinedigm's abundance of diverse channels has become a go to for fans. The following channels will be available as optional add-ons for YouTube TV members at $4.99/month each:

Docurama: a one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films. From biographies to true-crime stories, from hard-hitting investigations to feel-good stories, the channel informs, educates, and activates audiences to engage with an eclectic, curated collection of award-winning documentary films & TV series. Popular titles include: Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob, Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World & Rick Steves' Europe .

a one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films. From biographies to true-crime stories, from hard-hitting investigations to feel-good stories, the channel informs, educates, and activates audiences to engage with an eclectic, curated collection of award-winning documentary films & TV series. Popular titles include: & . Dove Channel: a top source for family-friendly content, feature films and television titles suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like Abbot and Costello , young adult series H20: Just Add Water and The Saddle Club and faith favorites like I'm in Love With a Church Girl , the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.

a top source for family-friendly content, feature films and television titles suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like , young adult series and and faith favorites like , the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy. CONtv: carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. With films featuring superstars like Dolph Lundgren and Sean Patrick Flannery (Acceleration), Danny Trejo (4GOT10), & Mark Strong and Taissa Farmiga (Anna) the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.

"Digital broadcasting has revolutionized television, because it has found a way to work with customers on their terms," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Cinedigm is thrilled to expand the footprint of our streaming channels and introduce a whole new streaming audience to our enthusiast channels on YouTube TV. We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV's line-up of add-on channels over the next couple months."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

###

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

DKC Public Relations

cinedigm@dkcnews.com

High Touch Investor Relations

Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654647/Cinedigm-Launches-Channels-as-Add-Ons-on-YouTube-TV