Donnerstag, 08.07.2021
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
WKN: A2QDK9 ISIN: NO0010892094 Ticker-Symbol: 60E 
Frankfurt
08.07.21
09:16 Uhr
0,684 Euro
+0,017
+2,55 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.07.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Salmon Evolution ASA, on First North NOK (401/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Salmon Evolution ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from July 9, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      SALMEo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010892094      
Order book ID:    230186         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
