Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOI) ("the Company"), a company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. CEO of the Company, Tom Smith, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "SPO Networks is quite unique with what we do," shared Smith. "We are into the scrap metal industry, which is our vehicle to fund the projects for cannabis," he continued. "We operate a scrap metal recycling facility in Northwest Arkansas and in Missouri," said Smith. "We are using those profits so that we do not need to request capital raising from our stockholders, at this point, to invest into the cannabis market, which we have been very fortunate to enter into."

"What makes SPO Network so different from the other companies that are in this space?", asked Jolly. "The fact that we are diversified and have a great plan that we're executing," said Smith. "Having revenues of $640,000 for month one was delightful for us," he explained. "We have two markets that we depend on; we have an established scrap metal corporation that employs 30 employees, with more coming," said Smith. "On the cannabis side, that allows us to have the volume that we need to enter into transactions and make offers on facilities."

"Having inventory for our facilities in Arkansas and Missouri allows us a line of credit, which is not generally allowed in the cannabis operation," continued Smith. "We can leverage our assets from the scrap metal to make acquisitions in the cannabis industry without breaking any rules."

"Are you currently pre-revenue on the cannabis side?", asked Jolly. "We are pre-revenue now on the cannabis side," said Smith. "We expect to have our first harvest in the first part of August of this year."

"What kind of license do you have?", asked Jolly. "Currently, in Colorado, we hold a recreational cultivation license and with that we have gone into the genetic seed operation," said Smith. "Our focal point is not general flower or retail business; our target is to have genetic seeds of all strains and offer that both wholesale and retail accordingly in Colorado."

Jolly then asked about the revenue potential of cannabis seed, as well as the Company's production capabilities moving forward. "In the facility that is in operation now, we expect to have 24 million seeds in a 12 month period at this site," said Smith, adding that some of the strains will sell for $50.00 for a 3 seed pack retail.

Smith then explained that the Company is currently on track to deliver their first shipment of seed on August 1st of this year. "It is very promising and we are super excited about it."

"What kind of traction do you think you'll gain from that?", asked Jolly. "I think we are going to gain a lot of traction with commitment from a group that is going to carry our line," said Smith. "We also have some commitments on the wholesale side," he shared. "We're going after two sectors here."

"We have a group that owns ten dispensaries that are going to carry exclusively our seed packages for retail," said Smith. "SPO has also written out a couple of LOIs to purchase at least two dispensaries," he shared. "We expect to have that across the finish line very soon with some exciting news."

Jolly then asked about the Company's share structure. "Currently, there are approximately 2.8 billion shares on float," said Smith. "My personal stock of shares that I have purchased over the counter is just under 800 million, which really has a good effect on the float that is out there," he explained. "I think that should excite our shareholders."

To close the interview, Smith encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the potential of the Company as they continue to move forward with both the scrap metal and cannabis industries.

To hear Tom Smith's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7900994-spo-networks-inc-discusses-revenue-potential-of-proprietary-cannabis-seeds-with-the-stock-day-p.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at: https://investorshangout.com/.

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc., are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPOI/disclosure.

Contact:

www.spoinow.com

479-443-6000

info@spoinow.com

[1] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cannabis-seeds-market

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89764.