Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has started its Global Cooperation Program and has reached preliminary agreements with two of its strategic-alliance partners in Asia to form an international supply-chain relationship on the electric reverse-trike vehicles, low-speed vehicles and sports recreational vehicles.

"We have successfully established our complete Global Supply Chain with two of the major electric vehicle suppliers in Asia, and we will be importing some of the key components and electric powertrain systems from them to significantly increase our production capability up to 1,000. vehicles per month ( 12,000. per year ) at our new Florida plant, when we start our production by the end of this year," commented David Chen, Chairman and President of 808.

Abid Farooqui, Chief Technology Officer of 808 Renewable Energy commented, "We are very excited to work with our new strategic partners as they can help us to achieve mass production almost immediately, and reduce our overall production cost at the same time. With Mr. Chen's entrepreneurial experience and resourceful connections in Asia, I believe that SilverLight will be able to successfully expand its product offering and expand beyond the United States and Canada as we have already received numerous inquiries from many parts of the world. We will also offer electric low-speed vehicle and sport recreational products, such as electric snow bikes and others in the very near future to maximize our product lines, marketing strength and bottom-line profit."

Remy Breton, Vice President of SilverLight Electric Vehicle further commented, "We have already developed a very aggressive marketing plan to launch our initial product lines to the market. Our entry-level electric reverse-trike model will have a very affordable starting price of only $ 9,999. This price is significantly lower than the competition and shall create a big impact to the market and drive up the market demand and sales revenue at the same time."





Our New Headquarters at Gatewood Corporate Center in Lakewood Ranch, Florida



Forward-Looking Statements

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

