Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has intersected additional high grade copper mineralization at the Bull River Mine project. The H1 2021 diamond drill program has now been completed with a total of 1,050 metres drilled and assays received on four of six drill holes to-date.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with the initial results from this year's drill program. The results indicate that we have mineralized material up to 175 metres below the lowest levels of the developed underground mine infrastructure. This could result in an increase in the total Resources at the Bull River mine and potentially increase life of mine".

Highlights of H1 2021 Drill Program at Bull River Mine

BRU-21-03 intersected 5.60% copper, 29.3 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold over 1.0 metres within a broader intersection of 2.93% copper, 12.5 g/t silver and 0.29 g/t gold over 3.5 metres.

Previously on June 7, 2021, the Company reported that BRU-21-01 had intersected 19.79% copper and 98.6 g/t silver over 0.6 metres within a broader intersection of 5.12% copper, 28.6 g/t silver and 0.63 g/t gold over 3.4 metres.

All six holes that have been drilled to-date as part of the H1 2021 drilling program have intersected mineralized structures between 425 metres and 525 metres below the surface portal and between 75 metres and 175 metres below the lowest workings of the mine on 9 level. The intersections do not represent true width of the vein structures.

The purpose of the H1 2021 drilling program is to test the down dip extension of the vein systems under the current workings to demonstrate the potential that the current Resource can be extended on strike and to depth. All six holes in the 2021 program were drilled from underground workings on 9 Level and collared in 9E4XC Ext Re-muck. 22,000 metres of underground workings are currently being maintained in a dewatered condition.

Summary of 2021 Bull River Mine Drilling Program To-date

Hole ID Azimuth Dip From To Length Cu Ag Au (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BRU 21-01 55 -26 171.4 174.8 3.4 5.12 28.6 0.63 Including 173.8 174.4 0.6 19.79 98.6 0.17 BRU 21-02 55 -37 184.1 186.1 2.0 1.52 8.1 0.17 BRU 21-03 55 -48 190.9 194.4 3.5 2.39 12.5 0.29 Including 192.5 193.5 1.0 5.60 29.3 0.49 BRU 21-04 55 -59 205.5 208.0 2.5 0.34 1.9 0.05



Qualified person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins P.Eng., who serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>85MM lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>860MM lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

