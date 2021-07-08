Nordic Minerals Ltd.: Nordic Minerals Ltd Completes Drilling at Douglas Lake

This press release is not for dissemination in the United Sates or for distribution to U.S. news wire services

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Donald Benson, President of Nordic Minerals Ltd, (hereinafter referred to as ("Nordic") is pleased to announce the completion of drilling on it's 495 hectare Mineral Claims at Douglas Lake Saskatchewan, located one kilometre west of Creighton. Hudbay Minerals Inc which has continuously operated a mine at Flin Flon for over 80 years, is the adjoining mineral claims owner. Core will be cut and sent to a core laboratory for analysis.

Nordic's claims currently have two SMDI copper occurrences acknowledged by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey. A VTEM survey, which is an airborne electromagnetic survey has identified a large anomaly under the norther portion of Douglas Lake.

In March, 2021 the Geological Survey of Canada completed a 2 dimensional seismic survey from the boundary of the Town of Creighton along highway 167 to Amisk Lake and then continuing on in a southern direction. The survey crossed the Nordic Minerals Ltd claims along the northern boundary of Douglas Lake and then proceeded diagonally to the south west through the centre of the claim. The seismic is currently being processed and interpreted and a copy of the interpreted data will be made available to Nordic in the near future.

The claims are within the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt the Worlds largest known Volcanic Massive Sulphide deposits. Saskatchewan is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the Canada.

Nordic intends to commence an offering of Flow Through Shares in the near future.

