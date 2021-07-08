Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Global Investments Capital Corp. (TSXV: GLIN.P) ("Global " or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular ("Circular") dated May 7, 2021 were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on June 16, 2021 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, disinterested shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 ("Policy 2.4"):

(i) authorizing the Corporation to make certain amendments to its stock option plan pursuant to which the total number of common shares of the Corporation reserved for issuance both before and after completion of a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4) is 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the initial public offering (the "Option Plan Resolution");

(ii) removing the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date;

(iii) authorizing the Company to make certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement; and

(iv) authorizing and permitting the Corporation to pay any finders' fee or commission to a Non-Arms' Length Party (as defined in Policy 2.4) upon completion of a Qualifying Transaction, in accordance with Policy 2.4 (the "Finder's Fee Resolution").

The disinterested shareholders voted 87.9% in favor of the Option Plan Resolution and the Finder's Fee Resolution (with 12.1% voting against such resolutions), and 100% in favor of the other resolutions. Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About Global Investments Capital Corp.

Global is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange in November 2017 (trading symbol: "GLIN.P"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Global is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

