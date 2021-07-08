Most recently responsible for Soldo's Spend Management market leadership in Italy and a career in leading payment companies, Di Marco sees CleverCards as the future of payments.

Giuseppe Di Marco has joined CleverCards as Senior Vice President for Business Development Europe Managing Director of CleverCards Italia, from Accel and Battery Ventures-backed, mid-market Spend Management leader, Soldo.

Di Marco led and built the Soldo business in Italy after a successful payments career as CEO of ePay Italy (Euronet: EEFT), CEO of the Zucchetti eCommerce and payments services division (Zucchetti is Italian market leader of ERP and HR software), Managing Director of Lottomatica Payments Services Division (LIS Totobit Servizi) and Head of QuiGroup Payments Service Division.

CleverCards is a leading global payments platform which makes it possible for anyone, anywhere, anytime, to be paid instantly by enabling businesses, governments and public sector organisations to simply send a digital prepaid Mastercard to an email address or mobile phone number by SMS or WhatsApp, empowering the recipients to spend online, or use their mobile in-store contactlessly using Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Apple Pay immediately.

"The US and European B2B payment markets are highly fragmented and CleverCards is planning to consolidate it through an aggressive buy and build acquisition strategy, driving growth and expansion through digital transformation realising its vision of becoming the ubiquitous global payments platform", says Kealan Lennon, Founder CEO of CleverCards.

Earlier this year, CleverCards entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ExpendiaSmart, a market leader in Europe for Spend Management Solutions and Smart Corporate Cards, along with a Licensed, Electronic Money Institution, subject to regulatory approval.

In February this year, Mastercard and CleverCards signed a strategic partnership and development agreement to expand the usage of digital cards across Europe, a FinTech partnership that provides unprecedented, unique access to Mastercard business development teams in key markets and to key commercial clients.

"Our B2B payments platform is growing exponentially, as organisations seek to manage employee, vendor and customer pay-outs on one platform. CleverCards needed someone with an intimate understanding of the payments industry and a demonstrable ability to rapidly scale a Fintech business. In Giuseppe we've found that. His track record speaks for itself and we're very excited about CleverCards continued European expansion," adds Lennon.

At CleverCards, Giuseppe will build upon the company's reputation as a market leader in the corporate sector with Spend Management Solutions and Smart Corporate Cards for employees, drivers and contractors, into the Public Sector with digital Mastercards, empowering social welfare recipients to spend online, or use their mobile in-store contactlessly using Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Apple Pay.

Di Marco comments, "The future of payments is digital. While many companies are scrambling to offer individual B2B solutions, none enable large private or public sector organisations to manage employee, vendor, customer or public sector payments on one platform like CleverCards. We're providing organisations with greater speed, control and flexibility on pay-outs than ever before. I think that's a really exciting proposition and both organisations and cardholders love it!"

Public and private sector organisations of all sizes use the CleverCards payments platform, making it possible for anyone, anywhere, anytime to be paid instantly, regardless of where they are and without the need for a bank account. Empowered with effortless configuration, customised branding and personalisation, along with elegant mobile-first cardholder experiences, CleverCards uses technology to remove numerous unnecessary processes and participants from the payments value chain, delivering unrivalled efficiencies whilst automating the management of all relevant financial services regulations, including KYC and KYB onboarding, AML and PCI DSS compliance. Since launching its payments platform in December 2019, CleverCards has experienced dramatic growth, with over 5,000 large enterprise businesses and public sector organisations already using the platform. For more information visit www.clevercards.com

