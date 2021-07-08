DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Delisting/Tender Offer
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Delisting of Fyber
Berlin, 8 July 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces that it plans to apply for a revocation of the listing of the shares of the Company in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Delisting"). Fyber was informed by Digital Turbine, Inc. that Digital Turbine Media, Inc. will structure the mandatory takeover offer that is currently being prepared as a delisting offer to the outside shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (the "Offer").
The application for the Delisting is scheduled to become effective not before the expiration of the acceptance period of the Offer.
