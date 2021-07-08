OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie through its subsidiary SIIM announces the world's first "carbon neutral" pineapple: from its plantations in Ecuador to its Rungis platform in France!



Rungis, July 8, 2021 - Omer-Decugis & Cie. (ISIN code: FR0014003T71 - Ticker symbol: ALODC), an international Group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the first "carbon neutral" pineapple in the world. Thanks to the measurement and offsetting of all the Group's carbon emissions from the plantations in Ecuador to its platform located at the Paris-Rungis International Market in France, the "Terrasol" pineapple has achieved carbon neutrality, certified by TUV Rheinland in the first half of 2021. In addition, the group is supporting two projects aimed at preserving the environment in Latin America.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, declares: "We are particularly proud to announce the arrival of the world's first "carbon neutral" pineapple, from the farm to its final destination. Thanks to the hard work and mobilisation of all our teams, both in Ecuador and in France, this is a major step towards a more sustainable future, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the UN for 2030."

Marketed under the Terrasol brand since 1961, this extra sweet pineapple has been recognised for several years in Europe for its taste qualities. Grown at zero latitude, on the sides of the Andes, it benefits from an exceptional land, ideal climatic conditions and historical expertise developed by the production team. Produced in accordance with the fundamentals of sustainable agriculture, this pineapple was until now certified Global GAP, Rainforest Alliance and audited by amfori BSCI. Now with total measurement and offsetting of all carbon emissions generated along its value chain - production, logistics, transport - the Terrasol "carbon neutral" pineapple takes a step further and confirms the Group's deep commitment to the fight against global warming - Objective no. 13 of the UN SDGs for 2030.

Carbon footprint of the entire supply chain, from the production phase in Santo Domingo in Ecuador to SIIM's main facilities in the Paris-Rungis market in France, was calculated by environmental agency Sambito between the end of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 and certified by TUV Rheinland. This measurement made it possible to determine how much of an offset was needed to achieve carbon neutrality, offset that SIIM decided should go directly to benefit projects related to sustainable development in Ecuador and Latin America.

The emissions produced during cultivation of the pineapples were offset by conservation of the Tinajilla-Río Gualaceño protected area, in the municipality of Limon Indanza, with which a cooperation agreement was signed to preserve 1,986 hectares of primary forest. The forest in this protected area has a carbon capture index of 3.25 tonnes of CO2 per year, with which 6,454 tonnes of CO2 have been offset. Erik Bustamante, the Limon Indanza mayor, who believes that this public-private cooperation in conservation projects is fundamental, states: "Thanks to the support of private companies, we have been able to preserve more than 32,000 hectares in our municipality and take concrete actions, such as the monitoring and control of fauna and flora species and the implementation of educational programmes focusing on conservation". Tinajilla-Río Gualaceño is a protected area that is very rich in biodiversity and located at the foot of the Andes and the Amazon rainforest. This forest is home to large mammals such as jaguars, bears, cougars and tapirs, as well as a number of birds, reptiles and amphibians, many of which are endemic and facing extinction.

The emissions generated by logistics, by air and by sea (accounting for more than 98% of all volumes transported), a total of 7,364 tonnes of CO2, measured from the farm to delivery of the containers in Rungis, were offset in connection with a clean development project set up in Brazil and promoted by the United Nations through its carbon offset programme: "SHPPs Jorge Dreher and Henrique Kotzian CDM Project - Hydroelectric power plant", designed to provide electricity to Brazil's interconnected national grid, while reducing the need for fossil fuels.

Calculation of the carbon footprint of the Terrasol pineapple has also led to the definition of a plan to improve the most important areas of emissions, the objective being to achieve a reduction of more than 20% of carbon emissions in the production environment by 2025. The optimisation of tractor fleets and packaging units, the improvement of the efficiency of pre-shipment refrigeration facilities, as well as the selection of the shipping companies that have the most energy-efficient fleets, are subjects currently under review.

The inventory of carbon emissions and the offsetting strategy were produced by the environmental consulting company Sambito. The pineapples are certified 100% carbon neutral by TUV Rheinland.

This "carbon neutral" project, performed on the extra sweet Terrasol pineapple from Ecuador and which is a first for the global market of production and marketing of tropical fruits, will be gradually extended to other fruits in the company's range of products.



About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an "Exemplary" ESG EthiFinance rating of 81/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €120 million at 30 September 2020, representing over 100,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.





Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Emeline Pasquier

epasquier@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com





ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Vivien FERRAN - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - vferran@actus.fr

