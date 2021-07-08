Shopango Announces Website Redesign and Discusses Online Furniture Shopping Amidst the Pandemic

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Known as a leading one-stop-shop for both home and office furniture, Shopango is proud to announce the launch of its website redesign, enhancing the customer experience and re-defining online furniture shopping in the Post-COVID era.

During the pandemic, and now with the new way of working remotely, buying furniture online has become very important. Big marketplaces like Amazon and Wayfair are unable to offer a curated product selection due to their business model and scale. This leads to consumers needing to return furniture that they order due to low quality, and other product issues etc.

Shopango came to the market to solve this problem and offer a wide variety but curated selection of products at a great price and quality to consumers, and at the same time enhance the customer journey.

A Year Full of Challenges Amidst the Pandemic

This last year presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and consumers around the world. With COVID having turned the world upside down, both customers and businesses needed to quickly find ways to adapt and overcome.

Always looking for ways to better serve its customers, Shopango immediately rose to the challenge, putting into motion a broad range of measures aimed at supporting the quickly evolving needs of the now largely remote workforce.

With the pandemic resulting in millions of positions moving to remote work, the need for home office furniture skyrocketed, with many providers being ill-prepared to keep pace with the flood of new orders.

By contrast, Shopango was able to anticipate demand and quickly scale service, support and its web presence to make sure its customers had everything needed to adapt to their at-home offices.

During the pandemic, Shopango realized that consumers were economically impacted by the pandemic and decided to offer free financing through Afterpay, which allows users to shop now and pay later with no interest.

The Website Redesign

Intuitive Design to Reduce Friction

Marking a major milestone in 2021, the new web design focuses on intuitiveness and reducing the friction often experienced when shopping for home or office furniture online. The goal was to make this shopping experience as easy and value-driven as it was enjoyable.

Speed and Performance

With more sales happening online, the company knew it needed a design that would leverage cutting-edge technology under the hood. This upgrade ensures that pages load silky smooth for customers and that even with spikes in traffic the website doesn't miss a beat.

Security-Minded

Utilizing industry-standard security and best practices, the website employs SSL protocols to establish authenticated and encrypted links between your computer and its server. Keeping customer data and payment information safe and secure is always a top priority.

A Robust Selection of Products & Product Sorting Engine

Specializing in home and office furniture , Shopango's website offers a broad range of products perfect for the living room, office, outdoor areas and more. With thousands of options to choose from, it's often easy for the online shopper to feel overwhelmed or 'lost' in the process.

Shopango takes the frustration out of online furniture shopping, empowering customers with an innovative shopping engine capable of filtering results by product type, availability (in stock or out of stock), style (from modern contemporary to rustic and everything in-between), color, price/budget, length and width (so you'll always know it'll fit), weight, wood tone and more.

Product Types Include:

Office / Work from Home

Bedroom

Living room

Kitchen

Outdoor

Gaming

And more…

Dedicated Gaming and Work-from-home Page

With Shopango's new site launch, a new gaming page offering all gaming furniture came along with it. On this page, gamers can find the best chair and desk to build their gaming set up.

Shopango also launched their new work from home page, offering quality furniture and accessories for the perfect home office.

About Shopango

Focused on expertly curated furniture products that are built to last and designed to enhance the design and ambiance of spaces, Shopango has worked hard to set itself apart from other 'big box' online retailers.

Since its inception, the company has put its customers first, taking a consumer-centric approach to business and offering world-class service and support at every stage of the customer journey.

Those interested in learning more about the company or its products are encouraged to check out the newly designed website.

