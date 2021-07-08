Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021
08.07.2021 | 18:32
SANUWAVE Health, Inc.: SANUWAVE Health To Host Conference Call and Provide Business Update

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 4:30pm ET to discuss its recent business activity, provide an update on SEC filings and detail strategic initiatives.

Telephone access to the live call will be available at 678-578-0113 (in the U.S.).

It is recommended that listeners call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB:SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(561) 489-5315
SNWV@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SANUWAVE Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654781/SANUWAVE-Health-To-Host-Conference-Call-and-Provide-Business-Update

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
