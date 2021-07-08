Regulatory News:

Following the press release of 17 May 2021 relating to the proposed merger between Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 (Paris:MMT), the employee representative bodies of Groupe Bouygues, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 issued their favourable opinions on the proposed merger on 24 June 2021.

Groupe Bouygues and RTL Group thus today announced the signing of agreements relating to the merger between Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to the usual condition precedents, in particular the authorizations of the competent authorities1 and the general meetings of Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6. The transaction is aimed to close by the end of 2022.

ABOUT GROUPE TF1

Groupe TF1 is a global player in the production, editing and distribution of content. Through its content, its ambition is to positively inspire society.

Groupe TF1 organizes its activities into several complementary poles: The Broadcast division with 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 series films, LCI), 4 thematic channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB agency. The Production division with Newen, which brings together 30 studios in France and internationally. The Digital division, which brings together the Group's native web activities and the most powerful digital communities (including aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo, My Little Paris). The Music division with Muzeek One, which brings together the Group's musical activities and shows. Present in more than 10 countries, the TF1 Group has nearly 3,700 employees. In 2020, it achieved a turnover of €2,081.7M (Euronext Paris compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

ABOUT GROUPE M6

Created in 1987 around the M6 channel, Groupe M6 is a diversified media group based on three pillars: television with 13 channels (including M6, 2nd commercial channel on the market), radio with 3 stations (including RTL, 1st private radio in France) and digital with more than 30 media on the internet. On the strength of its brands and its content, Groupe M6 has gradually extended its activities through targeted diversification (production and acquisition of content, cinema, digital marketing, music, shows, etc.) and innovative offers such as 6play or Bedrock.

ABOUT GROUPE BOUYGUES

Groupe Bouygues is a diversified service group present in more than 80 countries and with 129,000 employees working for human progress in everyday life. Promising growth, its activities meet essential and constantly changing needs: construction activities (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas); media (Groupe TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN: FR0000120503)

ABOUT RTL GROUP

RTL Group is a leader across broadcast, content and digital, with interests in 67 television channels, ten streaming platforms and 38 radio stations. RTL Group also produces content throughout the world and owns a digital video network. The television portfolio of Europe's largest broadcaster includes RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, the RTL channels in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Croatia, Hungary and Antena 3 in Spain. RTL Group's families of TV channels are either the number one or number two in eight European countries. The Group's flagship radio station is RTL in France, and it also owns or has interests in other stations in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Group's content business, Fremantle, is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content. Fremantle has an international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries, producing over 12,000 hours of original programming and distributing over 30,000 hours of content worldwide. Combining the streaming-services of its broadcasters (such as TV Now, 6play, Salto, Videoland), the digital video company We Are Era, and Fremantle's more than 360 YouTube channels, RTL Group has become the leading European media company in digital video. RTL Group also owns the ad-tech businesses Smartclip and Yospace, as well as the streaming-tech company Bedrock. RTL AdConnect is RTL Group's international advertising sales house. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the SDAX stock index.

1 The antitrust authorities (Autorité de la Concurrence) and media regulator (Conseil Supérieur de l'Audiovisuel).

