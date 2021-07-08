- (PLX AI) - Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.
- • Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of Newpharma
- • Colruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy specialist's remaining minority shareholders
- • Says committed to further support the development of Newpharma as a leading e-commerce player
- • Due to transaction, cash flow statement of Colruyt Group will include a cash outflow between EUR 72 million and EUR 82 million, mainly in financial year 2021/22
ETABLISSEMENTS FRANZ COLRUYT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de