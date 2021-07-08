Regulatory News:

In a context where the pandemic has triggered a growing demand for contactless solutions among travellers, "Key'n Go", which is operated by Goldcar, the low-cost brand of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), in 35 key leisure airports in Southern Europe, allows customers to benefit, at scale, from a 100% digital, safe and fast solution to book, pick-up return their vehicle.

And, as travel restrictions are being lifted and sanitary measures eased almost everywhere in Europe, meaning that people begin to project themselves again into week-ends and holidays, "Key'n Go" meets unprecedented demand levels, at over +100% vs LY.

This comes as no surprise: the benefits that "Key'n Go" offers are perfectly suited to traveller's expectations, especially in the Covid-19 aftermath:

It is fast: no need to go the desk for paperwork and get the vehicle keys, no queuing . Customers just have to enter their booking number in the "Key'n Go" machine, grab their keys (all this taking ~1 minute only ), go the parking lot to pick their vehicle up and drive away.

no need to go the desk for paperwork and get the vehicle keys, . Customers just have to enter their booking number in the "Key'n Go" machine, grab their keys (all this taking ), go the parking lot to pick their vehicle up and drive away. It is hassle-free: with "Key'n Go", coverage and roadside assistance are bundled in the rental fee . Specific options, such as a baby-seat for example, can be selected during the online booking process.

with "Key'n Go", . Specific options, such as a baby-seat for example, can be selected during the online booking process. It is contactless, thus providing additional safety to those who wish to limit human interactions and travel with confidence. On arrival, customers can directly access their vehicle (thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between each rental, as part of Europcar Mobility Group's "Safety Program").

Since its launch in 2019, "Key'n Go" has met the expectations of a large part of Goldcar's customers, as proven by its very good Net Promoter Score (NPS), which is way higher than the segment average.

Paulo Pinto, Europcar Mobility Group's "Leisure" Service Line Director, comments:

"As vaccination campaigns are being rolled out at a fast pace everywhere in Europe and booking figures showing that people project themselves again into travelling, the 2021 summer season should see an increase in activity.

We have been actively preparing for it and our "Key'n Go" direct-access to car solution already meets very strong customer demand, as it ensures a fast, hassle-free and contactless experience.

Building on this and in line with our Group's "Connect" strategic roadmap, we will progressively deploy contactless solutions throughout the Europcar network as well, starting with Portugal after the summer for the Europcar app. users, and with Spain Italy next in line.

We are convinced that direct-access to vehicles will become the standard in the next 2 to 3 years: our 2023 ambition is to propose it, at scale, to all our customers."

