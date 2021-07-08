NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

Elior Group (Euronext Paris ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in catering and support services.

Elior Group successfully completes the refinancing of its senior debt, thus extending its maturity while diversifying its sources of funding

Elior Group, a société anonyme organized under the laws of the Republic of France ("Elior"), today provides a description of its new capital structure following the issuance of €550,000,000 Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") and the drawing of a new senior unsecured term loan (the "New Term Loan") of €100,000,000 and the signature of a senior unsecured revolving credit facility of €350,000,000 (the "Revolving Credit Facility" and together with the New Term Loan, the "Senior Facilities

The gross proceeds from the Notes, together with the New Term Loan, have been used to repay Elior's existing term loan, will be used for general corporate purposes, and to pay the costs, fees and expenses in relation to the Notes and the Senior Facilities.

The Notes

The Notes are Elior's general senior and unsecured obligations, mature on July 15, 2026, rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Elior's existing and future unsecured obligations that are not expressly contractually subordinated in right of payment to the Notes (including Elior's obligations in respect of the Revolving Credit Facility and New Term Loan and any future indebtedness permitted to be incurred), rank senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of Elior that are expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes and are guaranteed on the Issue Date by Elior Participations S.C.A. and, no later than October 31, 2021, will be guaranteed by certain French, Italian, Spanish and English subsidiaries of Elior.

The contract governing the Notes (the "Indenture"), among other things, contains incurrence covenants and events of default that are customary in the European high yield market, each of which is subject to a number of important exceptions, thresholds and qualifications.

Save for upon payment of a make-whole premium, with the proceeds of certain equity offerings or in the event of certain changes in taxation law, the Notes are not callable by Elior prior to July 15, 2023 and callable thereafter with a certain premium. Upon certain events constituting a change of control, holders of Notes can request their Notes be repurchased by Elior at a price of 101%, plus accrued and unpaid interest (if any).

The Notes will be listed on Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and have been sold pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in a transaction exempt from the prospectus requirements of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Senior Bank Debt

The obligations in respect of the senior bank debt are Elior's general senior and unsecured obligations, mature on July 2, 2025 (which may be extended to July 2, 2026 under certain circumstances), rank pari passu in right of payment with the Notes as described above and are guaranteed on the Issue Date by Elior Participations S.C.A. and, no later than October 31, 2021, will be guaranteed by the same subsidiaries that guarantee the Notes.

The contract governing the senior bank debt (the "Senior Facilities Agreement"), among other things, contains customary negative covenants with respect to Elior and its subsidiaries (the "Group") (adapted in certain cases to reflect the Group's specific situation, such as dividend payments which are subject to a net leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) not greater than 4.5:1).

The Senior Facilities Agreement also requires compliance with certain leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA), which changes over time. The following table displays the leverage ratio to be complied with under the Senior Facilities Agreement (with such leverage ratio taking into account the impact of IFRS 16 (Leases)).

Relevant Testing Date Leverage ratio September 30, 2022 7.5:1 March 31, 2023 6.0:1 From September 30, 2023 onwards 4.5:1

Exclusively upon the request of the majority lenders, the Senior Facilities may be cancelled, and all obligations under the Senior Facilities may be due and payable in full, if, among other events, there is a "change of control" or a sale of all or substantially all of the Group's assets.

The Senior Facilities Agreement provides for certain events of default (subject to materiality, cure periods and other exceptions where appropriate) which can trigger acceleration.

