Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI" or the "Corporation") announces the following organizational changes:

Paul Leveille has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") of AMI RockChain Inc., effective July 1, 2021. Paul joined AMI RockChain with the Corporation's acquisition of TerraShift Engineering Ltd in June 2020 and has been key to leading the next generation of technology development of RockChain TM including the integration of proprietary TerraMaps software.





Cheryl Grue has been appointed as Director of Corporate Affairs, effective July 1, 2021. Cheryl has been with AMI since 2018 with increasing responsibilities. In her new role, Cheryl will be responsible for corporate and stakeholder relations, corporate governance, and strategic Human Resource initiatives.





Tanya Finney has resigned from her position as Director of Investor and Stakeholder Relations to pursue other interests. AMI appreciates the contributions that Tanya made in her role and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated group of companies capable of full life-cycle development and supply of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Corporation is comprised of the following business units:

AMI Aggregates division produces and sells aggregates out of its corporate pits and manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit on behalf of the Government of Alberta.

Privco1 & Privco2 are private Alberta corporations acquired by AMI with premium domestic sand holdings strategically located with respect to the Montney and Duvernay sedimentary basins. Privco2 supports the 'Prosvita Sand Project' (formerly called the Duvernay Sand Project) and AMI's development application for regulatory approval. The Prosvita Sand Project has engaged the business interest of an international corporation offering industrial synergies (power, utilities, industrial water, rail, environmental green benefits) and with whom negotiations are ongoing.

TerraShift Engineering (www.terrashift.ca) was acquired by AMI RockChain in June 2020. TerraShift conducts resource exploration & development programs, regulatory engineering, mine planning, environmental reclamation and remediation, and compliance reporting for a growing customer base across Western Canada and Ontario. TerraShift is also the developer of its proprietary TerraMaps software.

division (www.amirockchain.com) is a midstream, technology-enabled business that deploys its proprietary RockChain digital platform, associated industry econometrics, supply-chain algorithms, quality-assurance & safety programs to bring customers integrated supply-delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, infrastructure and construction sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl Grue, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: 587-392-5862 / Email: cheryl.grue@athabascaminerals.com

