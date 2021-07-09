QuantuMDx Group Ltd: QuantuMDx launches Q-POC - rapid PCR point of care diagnostic system

QuantuMDx launches Q-POC - rapid PCR point of care diagnostic system

Roll out at ECCMID 2021 with Q-POC SARS-CoV-2 assay

96.9 % sensitivity, 98.3 % specificity

Sample to result - approximately 30 minutes

CE-IVD marked - available to order now

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 09 July 2021. QuantuMDx Group Limited ('QuantuMDx' or the 'Company'), a UK-based developer of transformational point-of-care diagnostics, today announces the launch of Q-POC - a rapid, PCR point of care diagnostic system.

Launching at ECCMID 2021, QuantuMDx's Q-POC system and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 detection assay, are now CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within Europe.

The Q-POC SARS-CoV-2 assay has been evaluated at St George's, University of London, to assess clinical performance against tests in current use. The Development & Assessment of Rapid Technology (DART) Study shows 96.9% sensitivity (at CTs <35), 98.3% specificity and 0% cross reactivity with common commensal or potentially interfering organisms.

Q-POC is a portable PCR system which compresses an entire molecular diagnostic laboratory into a simple to use, accessible and affordable single device offering rapid, molecular diagnostic testing at the point of care, with results in approximately 30 minutes. Q-POC has been designed for front-line healthcare professionals and can be used within a wide range of settings, including emergency rooms, ICU, birthing centres, clinics, and pharmacies.

The Q-POC SARS-CoV-2 assay is contained within a sealed, single use test cassette designed for safety, ease of use and to eliminate contamination risk. On-board reagents are also lyophilised for room temperature storage, convenient shipping and a longer shelf life.

QuantuMDx's Q-POC SARS-CoV-2 Assay has been designed with the most up-to-data sequence information to ensure 100% coverage of all known SARS-CoV-2 sequences.

Jonathan O'Halloran, Chief Executive, QuantuMDx, said: "Q-POC represents a new class of molecular diagnostic device: it's fast, battery operated, can multiplex and is so simple to operate that anyone can be trained to use it. It's a true point of care diagnostic system.

"Our Q-POC system is future-proof, and packs a great deal of complexity and power behind its modern lines and simple operation. Our SARS-CoV-2 test is just the first in a portfolio designed to meet real clinical needs. Over the next few years, we'll be driving menu expansion, comprising large syndromic panels and antimicrobial resistance mutation panels, ensuring we remain at the forefront of molecular, point of care diagnostics globally."

Sanjeev Krishna, Professor of Molecular Parasitology and Medicine at St George's, University of London, said: "We are simply delighted to see the successful outcome of years of efforts to compress a diagnostics laboratory into a simple, portable and flexible device. The Q-POC platform was invented to address urgent diagnostic needs, particularly for pinch points for COVID-19 management in the NHS, and the community. In addition, how great is it to see the Northern Powerhouse delivering for us, with great potential to expand quickly and tackle other looming challenges like winter flu and antimicrobial resistance."

Jonathan O'Halloran added: "Working with our British manufacturing partner, Cogent Technology and Singapore-based, Univac, we have scaled manufacturing to ensure security of supply for our customers and we are excited to be open for business."

QuantuMDx was awarded £16m UK government funding in March 2020 to develop the company's portable diagnostic testing system, Q-POC, and disposable cassettes to allow for rapid, point-of-care testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in high and low-resource settings. The funding also included £3.2m towards production of QuantuMDx' lab-based coronavirus test which is now commercially available.

For more information about QuantuMDx and Q-POC, its rapid PCR point of care system, go to: www.quantumdx.com.





2) Professor Sanjeev Krishna is a shareholder and advisor to QuantuMDx

About QuantuMDx:

QuantuMDx Group is an ambitious company with a global vision of empowering the world to control and eradicate disease by making transformative, quality point-of-care diagnostic technologies universally accessible. QuantuMDx has operations and strategic partnerships in the United States, Asia, Australasia, Europe and Africa - keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics. For more information go to: www.quantumdx.com

