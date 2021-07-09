Innofactor Plc: Microsoft awards Innofactor as ISV Partner of the Year 2021

Innofactor Plc Press release, on July 9, 2021, at 9:00 Finnish time

Microsoft has awarded Innofactor as ISV Partner of the Year 2021 in Finland. The endorsementis a demonstration of Innofactor's long-term software development and comprehensive work to promote the digitalization of Finnish organizations.

In particular, the ISV. Innofactor Dynasty is a versatile information and case management software suite that is deeply integrated with Microsoft technologies and makes daily work and decision making easier and more efficient, particularly for public sector organizations. Innofactor Dynasty provides comprehensive development opportunities for new product modules and Microsoft innovations.

"I would like to thank Microsoft for the excellent co-operation over the decades. Being selected as Microsoft's ISV Partner of the Year in Finland demonstrates that Innofactor is an important provider of software and productized services - in addition to promoting modern digital organization as a system integrator. I'm proud of our top team, our customers, and our Dynasty software. We promise to continue to innovate to make the world work better and help our customers succeed," says Sami Ensio, the founder and CEO of Innofactor.

For more than 30 years, Innofactor has developed its Dynasty software to meet the needs of case management professionals and to operate seamlessly as part of customers' working methods and systems. The software suite includes flexible products and modules, such as information management, document management, case management, meeting management, electronic signature, and contract management as well as long-term storage and archive. The main focus in the latest version of Innofactor Dynasty 10 was its functionality as a cloud solution to enable an even better user experience, data security and integration. Dynasty works well on a device of any size - including mobile devices.

Innofactor's other software products include InnofactorDataSightand InnofactorTeamsMate. DataSight is a cost-effective data-driven management solution based on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and PowerBI that enables organizations operating in the Microsoft ecosystem to collect data from internal and external data sources into near real-time reports. DataSight provides visibility of the organization's key business indicators, which provides better capability to respond to market changes quickly when needed. TeamsMate is a new kind of SaaS service that improves the governance and productivity of Microsoft Teams; for example, by automating team naming conventions, generation, and archiving. The app helps organizations succeed by solving in co-operation the most common challenges related to Teams, which has proven to be particularly important in the world of remote and hybrid work.

The ISV Partner of the Year Award is Innofactor's third recognition by Microsoft in 2021. Innofactor was awarded Windows and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializationstatus in the spring and Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializationstatus earlier in the summer. Other significant Microsoft recognitions Innofactor has received in recent years include Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year 2018and the international Microsoft Health Innovation Award, which was awarded to the Terveyskylä.fi online service in 2018. Innofactor Norway received Microsoft Security Partnerof the year 2018recognition. In Finland, Innofactor has previously been selected as Microsoft Partner of the Year twice. Innofactor also has a total of 16 Microsoft Gold competencies.

