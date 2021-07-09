Augmentum Fintech Plc - Results of Initial Issue

9 July 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

("Augmentum" or the "Company")

Results of Initial Issue

Augmentum Fintech plc, the UK's only listed specialist fintech investment trust, is pleased to announce that it has raised gross proceeds of £55 million through the issue of 40,590,406 ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "Ordinary Shares") at an issue price of 135.5p per share by way of the Initial Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer (the "Initial Issue") as described in the summary, registration document and securities note published by the Company on 17 June 2021 (together which comprise the "Prospectus").

As announced on 8 July 2021, the Board, taking into account both the strong level of support received from potential investors in the Initial Issue and the depth of the Portfolio Manager's pipeline of investment opportunities, determined to increase the size of the Initial Issue to approximately £55 million (from approximately £40 million) and, accordingly, the Company will issue a total of 40,590,406 Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 135.5 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Initial Issue was heavily oversubscribed with demand significantly exceeding both the target issue size and the maximum issue size. All valid applications received in respect of Qualifying Shareholders' Open Offer Entitlements under the Open Offer will be met in full, and applications under the Initial Placing, Excess Application Facility, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer have been scaled back.

The Initial Issue of 40,590,406 Ordinary Shares will be split as follows:

18,648,695 Ordinary Shares under the Initial Placing;

17,623,024 Ordinary Shares under the Open Offer (including the Excess Application Facility);

1,452,530 Ordinary Shares under the Offer for Subscription; and

2,866,157 Ordinary Shares under the Intermediaries Offer.

Neil England, Chairman of Augmentum, commented:

"Augmentum remains unique as the UK's only listed specialist fintech investment trust. This is our third successful raise since our IPO in March 2018, and the Board and I are pleased that the demand for the Initial Issue has significantly exceed both our original target of £40 million and the maximum size of £55 million. I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their support and welcome the many new investors that have participated in this fundraise."

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech Management Limited, commented:

"The success of this fundraise reflects increasing awareness amongst investors of the growing opportunity presented by fintech, not just in the UK but across Europe. This is especially the case given the step change seen in digital adoption as a result of the disruption caused by Covid which has benefited many of our portfolio companies, and which is a trend that looks set to continue. We look forward to supporting our current portfolio and capitalising on our qualified pipeline of new investment opportunities."

Applications have been made for admission of the Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market. Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 13 July 2021.

Following the Initial Issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 181,013,697 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure (181,013,697) may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the tripartite prospectus (comprising a summary, a registration document and a securities note) published by Augmentum Fintech plc on 17 June 2021.

Enquiries:

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations +44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Sponsor, Joint Bookrunner and Intermediaries Offer Adviser)

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy, Tom Pocock

(Investment Banking)

Alex Howe, Chris Bunstead, Ed Welsby, Richard Harris (Sales)

Sohail Akbar, Max Irwin (ECM Syndicate)

Alistair Boyle (Intermediaries) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets (formerly N+1 Singer)

(Joint Sponsor and Joint Bookrunner)

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat, Alaina Wong

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

