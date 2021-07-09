- (PLX AI) - PGS shares opened more than 5% higher after second-quarter revenues came in significantly higher than consensus.
- • Segment revenues of $152 million beat estimates of $139 million
- • The main reason for the beat was strong multi-client late sales, which came in at $66 million, nearly double the $35.5 million from the same period a year ago
- • PGS probably was free cash flow positive in Q2, but this will not be enough to handle 2022 debt maturities, SEB analysts said, reiterating their sell rating and NOK 1 price target
