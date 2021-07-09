First North Iceland: New share for trading: Solid Clouds hf.

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Solid Clouds hf.'s request for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. The shares will be admitted to trading on 12 July 2021. Short name: SOLID Number of shares: 184.198.626 ISIN code: IS0000033173 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 230235 ADT Value: EUR 8.700 Dynamic Volatility Guard 10% Static Volatility Guard 25% Company Identity Number: 600913-2550 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: Other Equities, ISK / 227 MIC Code: FNIS ICB Classification Industry 40 Consumer Discretionary Subsector 40203040 Electronic Entertainment