Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
09.07.2021
First North Iceland: New share for trading: Solid Clouds hf.

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Solid Clouds hf.'s request for admission to
trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on 12 July 2021.

Short name:        SOLID          
Number of shares:     184.198.626       
ISIN code:        IS0000033173       
Round Lot:        1 share         
Order book ID:      230235          
ADT Value:        EUR 8.700        
Dynamic Volatility Guard 10%           
Static Volatility Guard  25%           
Company Identity Number: 600913-2550       
Market:          First North Iceland / 101
Tick Size Table:     Other Equities, ISK / 227
MIC Code:         FNIS           

 ICB Classification

Industry  40 Consumer Discretionary    
Subsector 40203040 Electronic Entertainment
