Freitag, 09.07.2021
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 
Frankfurt
09.07.21
09:06 Uhr
21,490 Euro
-0,100
-0,46 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,42021,54010:39
21,46021,50010:40
PR Newswire
09.07.2021 | 10:34
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF half-year results to be published on 20 July

GÖTHENBURG, Sweden, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its half-year results for 2021 on 20 July 2021 at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/60db245780fc93100010272b/sdfc

Sweden +46 10 884 8016
UK / International +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode: 302722

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson and Niclas Rosenlew after the Webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46 725 77 65 76.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-half-year-results-to-be-published-on-20-july,c3382412

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3382412/1442951.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
