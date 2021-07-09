The Africa Solar Industry Association has recorded almost 2 GW of large scale project announcements since the start of last month with 18 countries planning new clean power infrastructure and including energy storage in the plants.The 540 MW of solar generation capacity and 1.14 GWh of energy storage awarded to Norwegian developer Scatec to help keep the lights on in South Africa recently is the biggest project award of what trade body the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) has described as "an unprecedented series of large scale" PV facilities on the continent. The membership organization ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...