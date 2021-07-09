More money for climate protection - that's what the G7 heads of state agreed on at their recent summit in Cornwall, England. It will involve making a whole lot more funds available to expedite the current pace of renewable energy expansion.From pv magazine 07/2021 Following a successful constitutional challenge over insufficient action on climate change, Germany's governing parties have beefed up their climate protection plan in recent weeks. The country is now committed to climate-neutrality by 2045, instead of 2050. The bar has been raised for the 2030 climate target, as well, as greenhouse ...

