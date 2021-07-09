Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2021 | 12:05
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: EXTRA SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Riksbank to hold extra auction on 16 August 2021
On 16 August 2021, the Riksbank will hold an extra auction for extraordinary loans in Swedish krona at 3 and 6-month maturities. The reason is that the Riksbank offers extraordinary loans on a monthly basis and there have previously been loans that were taken up within the scope of the weekly extraordinary loans. To give its monetary policy counterparties the opportunity to take on new loans in connection to their maturity, the Riksbank has decided to hold an extra auction on Monday, 16 August 2021. The terms and conditions for the auction are the same as before and can be found at riksbank.se


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.