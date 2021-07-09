Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
09.07.21
08:03 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,200
-1,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,20013:10
12,10012,20012:20
Dow Jones News
09.07.2021 | 13:01
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the Decision to call the EGM and the EGM Record Date

DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the Decision to call the EGM and the EGM Record Date 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the Decision to call the EGM and the EGM 
Record Date 
09-Jul-2021 / 13:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the Decision to call the EGM and the EGM Record Date 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (09 July, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on July 7th, 2021. 
 
The Board has made several decisions on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (the EGM) with 
a view to increasing the size of the Board of Directors from 9 to 11 members. 
 
Expanding the Board to the size of 11 members will allow the Company to strengthen the composition of the Board of 
Directors, boost its efficiency, increase the number of independent members, and optimally share the workload across 
the Board committees. 
 
 
 
« 
 
Charles Ryan 
 
 
        "We continue to pursue the ambitious goal of developing a strong corporate governance system which 
Chairman of  complies with the best practice in Russia and internationally. 
the Board of 
Directors   At the Annual General Meeting in June, Magnit's Shareholders supported the Board's proposal to expand 
        its membership from nine to eleven. We welcome all shareholder to propose candidates for the expanded 
»       board. We hope the expansion will allow us to strengthen the board through increased gender diversity 
        and new competencies combining retail and digital expertise."

Following the formal procedures shareholders can nominate their candidates by August 9th, 2021 (inclusive) and vote on the new composition of the Board at the EGM on September 9th, 2021.

The EGM is convened in the form of absentee voting. The Agenda includes items on early termination of powers of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors and on election of new members. ? The EGM record date: July 19, 2021. ? Voting ballots acceptance deadline: September 9, 2021. ? Postal address to send the completed voting ballots: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia. ? Deadline for submitting the shareholders' proposals to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Directors

of PJSC "Magnit": August 9, 2021.

The Board of Directors has also approved the list of information (materials) to be provided to shareholders on the holding of extraordinary general shareholders meeting which is available in PJSC "Magnit" headquarters or on the official website starting from August 19, 2021:

- in Russian: https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting/;

- in English: https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting/".

Please follow the link below to view additional results of the Board meeting: ? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English)

Items of the agenda of PJSC Magnit Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
 
 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  116494 
EQS News ID:  1217317 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.