First Sentinel Plc - Notice of AGM

9 July 2021

First Sentinel plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (AQSE:FSEN, FSPS and FSBN) announces that on 8 July 2021 it posted its Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders (the "Notice").

The Company's Annual General Meeting is to be held at 3.00 p.m. on Friday30 July 2021 at 72 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QQ, United Kingdom.

The Notice includes a resolution seeking approval of the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and a special resolution to effect a change of name to Omni Aegis Plc to make a clear distinction with the First Sentinel advisory business, as both the Plc and the advisory companies are called First Sentinel, which often leads to confusion.

The Company will update the market in due course as regards the publication of the annual report.

