09.07.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fragbite Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (403/21)

On request of Fragbite Group AB (publ), company registration number
556990-2777, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 12, 2021. 

The company has 70,360,303 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               FRAG          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 82,360,303       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015949334      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228890         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556990-2777       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------

Classification

Code Name             
------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary    
------------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.
